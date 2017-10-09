Here comes the bride... again!
Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska finally got the fairytale wedding ceremony of her dreams over the weekend when she wed Cole DoBoer for a second time. The couple officially became husband and wife last year, but paused on hosting a celebratory reception until after their son Watson Cole DoBoer was born.
Chelsea and Cole gathered their closest family and friends for the rustic affair, which according to snapshots shared to social media, included plenty of dancing, time spent with loved ones and memories to last a lifetime.
The blushing bride looked absolutely gorgeous in a white lace gown with an elegant train, while her groom looked dapper in a pair of suspenders.
"Yesterday was absolutely incredible," 26-year-old Chelsea penned on Instagram. "we got to celebrate our marriage with all the people we love and had a fricken BLAST. I love this man @coledeboer"
In honor of the MTV star's admirable bond with her man, we're looking back at their cutest moments from over the years.
From intimate date nights away from the kids to family vacations with little Watson and Chelsea's daughter Aubree Skye, it's never a dull moment in the newly minted DeBoer household. Congratulations (again,) you two!
Newlyweds alert! Chelsea and Cole celebrate their marriage with an official reception held one year after initially tying the knot in October 2016.
The adorable squad coordinates their red, white and blue ensembles during a day at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Florida.
Every parent deserves a night off every now and then, so why not attend the Garth Brooks concert with your S.O.?!
Baby Watson and little Aubree are the cutest brother-sister pair, and their 'rents aren't half bad either!
"Married 1 year tomorrow!" Chelsea captioned this sweet selfie. "I am so grateful that God chose me to be your wife."
The lovebirds strike a pose in matching sunglasses as they take in the sunshine.
Chelsea and Cole's fam show off their patriotic sides while celebrating the Fourth of July.
Mr. and Mrs. Cole DeBoer share a kiss during their first wedding ceremony as daughter Aubree watches on.
Oh, the joys of parenthood!
