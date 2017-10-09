Harvey Weinstein is being put under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.
On Thursday afternoon, the New York Times first went public with their investigation where several women came forward and claimed sexual misconduct allegations against the Hollywood producer.
According to the publication, Harvey reached at least eight settlements with various women over a span of nearly 30 years. Ultimately, Harvey released his own statement after the story broke.
"I came of age in the 60's and 70's, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then," he explained. "I have since learned it's not an excuse, in the office—or out of it. To anyone. I realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed."
Harvey continued, "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment."
His lawyer also called the allegations in the Times article "false and defamatory" and claimed a lawsuit against the publication is being prepped.
As new allegations continue to be revealed, some of Hollywood's biggest stars are speaking out and sharing their own perspectives. Take a look at what some actors and actresses—who have and haven't worked with Harvey in the past—have to say.
Kate Winslet: "The fact that these women are starting to speak out about the gross misconduct of one of our most important and well regarded film producers, is incredibly brave and has been deeply shocking to hear. The way Harvey Weinstein has treated these vulnerable, talented young women is NOT the way women should ever EVER deem to be acceptable or commonplace in ANY workplace," the actress—who appeared in The Weinstein Company's The Reader—said in a statement to Variety. "I have no doubt that for these women this time has been, and continues to be extremely traumatic. I fully embrace and salute their profound courage, and I unequivocally support this level of very necessary exposure of someone who has behaved in reprehensible and disgusting ways. His behaviour is without question disgraceful and appalling and very, very wrong. I had hoped that these kind of stories were just made up rumours, maybe we have all been naïve. And it makes me so angry. There must be ‘no tolerance' of this degrading, vile treatment of women in ANY workplace anywhere in the world."
Meryl Streep: Back at the 2012 Golden Globes, the actress jokingly referred to Harvey as "God." On Monday, however, the Oscar winner publicly distanced herself from the producer. "The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes," Meryl said in a statement to E! News. "One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew."
Judi Dench: While the actress credits Harvey for helping her career in Hollywood, she couldn't help but show her support for the women coming forward with their experiences. "Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past twenty years, I was completely unaware of these offences which are, of course, horrifying," Judi said in a statement, according to The Sun. "I offer my sympathy those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out."
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Rose McGowan: Shortly after Harvey was fired from The Weinstein Company, Rose called on his board to resign. "I'm calling on the board to resign effective immediately," the actress told The Hollywood Reporter. "And for other men to stop other men when they are being disgusting. Men in Hollywood need to change ASAP. Hollywood's power is dying because society has changed and grown, and yet Hollywood male behavior has not. It is so not a good look. In the way cooler than Hollywood world I live and work in, I am actually embarrassed to be associated with it."
Ashley Judd: In the original New York Times story, Ashley was one alleged victim who shared her experience with Harvey. According to the actress, Harvey asked if he could give her a massage or she could watch him shower. "Women have been talking about Harvey amongst ourselves for a long time, and it's simply beyond time to have the conversation publicly," Ashley shared in the interview.
Lena Dunham: In a recent Twitter thread, the Girls star expressed her support for the women coming forward. "Anyone saying these women are weak for taking a settlement or waiting to come forward-you don't understand what intimidation means," she shared. "Men like Weinstein threaten what you hold dear- your safety, financial freedom and yes-career. Now is the time to listen and learn, not make ethical judgments about women who were intimidated, coerced and harmed."
Walter McBride/WireImage
Glenn Close"I'm sitting here, deeply upset, acknowledging to myself that, yes, for many years, I have been aware of the vague rumors that Harvey Weinstein had a pattern of behaving inappropriately around women. Harvey has always been decent to me, but now that the rumors are being substantiated, I feel angry and darkly sad," the actress shared in a statement to the New York Times. "I'm angry, not just at him and the conspiracy of silence around his actions, but also that the 'casting couch' phenomenon, so to speak, is still a reality in our business and in the world: the horrible pressure, the awful expectation put on a woman when a powerful, egotistical, entitled bully expects sexual favors in exchange for a job. Ours is an industry in which very few actors are indispensable and women are cast in far fewer roles than men, so the stakes are higher for women and make them more vulnerable to the manipulations of a predator. I applaud the monumental courage of the women who have spoken up. I hope that their stories and the reportage that gave them their voices represents a tipping point, that more stories will be told and that change will follow."
Brie Larson: Soon after the New York Times article was published, the actress spoke out on Twitter with her thoughts. "As always, I stand with the brave survivors of sexual assault and harassment," she wrote. "It's not your fault. I believe you."
America Ferrera: When sharing the original New York Times story on Twitter, America added her own message to her followers. "This abuse of power must be called out, however powerful the abuser," she wrote. "And we must publicly stand with those brave enough to come forward."
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Amber Tamblyn: When sharing an article calling on Harvey to release women from NDAs so they can tell their stories, Amber added: "Mr. Weinstein, I would have the upmost respect for you if you did this. The beginning of all healing is the truth. Let them speak." As for those being critical of the women who waited to come forward, the actress had a message. "Please stop holding actresses and women accountable for these silences and shaming them for not coming forward immediately. Stop," she explained.
Mark Ruffalo: "To be clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible," the actor alleged on Twitter. "I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses." Jessica Chastain would later share the same tweet with an additional message that stated, "You are a wonderful human."
Julianne Moore: "Coming forward about sexual abuse and coercion is scary and women have nothing to be gained personally by doing so," Julianne wrote to her Twitter followers Monday morning before giving credit to the women who shared their stories in the New York Times. "But through their bravery we move forward as a culture, and I thank them. Stand with @AshleyJudd @rosemcgowan and others.
Judd Apatow: When sharing a New York Times follow-up article on Harvey, Judd shared his thoughts on the legal scandal. "What Harvey Weinstein did was abhorrent. He admits he did it," the director stated. "Why should anyone be silent in their disgust and support for his victims?"
Jessica Chastain: "I was warned from the beginning. The stories were everywhere. To deny that is to create an environment for it to happen again," Jessica shared with her Twitter followers after sharing numerous articles about the Harvey case. And when one follower questioned why she worked with him in Eleanor Rigby, she responded: "Because the director wanted him, even after I spoke against it."
Jesse Tyler Ferguson: While sharing Mark Ruffalo's Tweet about Harvey, the Modern Family star added his own remarks to the conversation. "My heart breaks for everyone who was hurt by this man," Jesse wrote. "As a actor, a human & a feminist I am standing in support. Always have. Always will."
Olivia Wilde: "1. Let's be clear. What Harvey Weinstein did to those women was nothing short of abuse. I am disturbed, and disgusted. It's appalling. 2. Though I never witnessed it, I stand in solidarity with his victims, and hope their bravery sends a loud message to all abusers of power," Olivia shared in a Twitter thread. "3. The victim blaming needs to stop. As does the shaming of women who didn't come forward earlier. They spoke, and we are here to listen."