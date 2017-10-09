Rose McGowan wants Hollywood's A-list actors to speak up.
Last week, the New York Times published an exposé on Harvey Weinstein about his years and years of alleged misconduct. McGowan was mentioned in the exposé for a $100,000 settlement she reached in 1997 with the movie producer. In response to the article, one of Weinstein's attorneys Charles J. Harder told E! News last week that the article was "saturated with false and defamatory statements." However, just days after the article was published, Weinstein was terminated from The Weinstein company.
McGowan has been very vocal on Twitter about Hollywood speaking up about Weinstein and his alleged misconduct. On Monday she called for the immediate resignation of the Weinstein Company board.
In a series of tweets, McGowan also began calling out actors for their silence on the matter. "Hey @mattdamon what's it like to be a spineless profiteer who stays silent?" McGowan tweeted the actor, along with a list of the Weinstein Company board member names. "They knew. They funded. They advised. They covered up. They must be exposed. They must resign."
McGowan then tweeted to Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck asking them, "Ben Affleck Casey Affleck, how's your morning boys?"
The actress then retweeted a post that she was mentioned in about a Vulture article with the headline "Matt Damon, Russell Crowe Reportedly Helped Kill a 2004 New York Times Harvey Weinstein Article." The tweet said, "Have u seen this article? Do u realise how deep the cover ups go? Then u wonder why its taken so long."
The article talks about a piece published by The Wrap founder Sharon Waxman on Sunday. In her post, Waxman alleges that a 2004 story she was working on about Weinstein's alleged misconduct was "gutted" by the New York Times under "pressure."
While researching the story, Waxman looked into Fabrizio Lombardo and his role in the Miramax company. "I had people on the record telling me Lombardo knew nothing about film,"Waxman wrote in Sunday's article.
She then explained, "After intense pressure from Weinstein, which included having Matt Damon and Russell Crowe call me directly to vouch for Lombardo and unknown discussions well above my head at the Times, the story was gutted."
Waxman went on to state that the final version of the article was "buried on the inside of the Culture section, an obscure story about Miramax firing an Italian executive."
E! News has reached out to Weinstein, Damon, Crowe and the Afflecks for comment.
On Monday, actress Jessica Chastain spoke out about the Weinstein allegations on Twitter.
In response to Vulture's story about Damon and Crowe's involvement in the 2004 New York Times article about Weinstein, Chastain wrote, "This is heart shattering."
She then tweeted, "Yes. Im sick of the media demanding only women speak up. What about the men? Perhaps many are afraid to look at their own behavior....."
Chastain then told her followers, "I was warned from the beginning. The stories were everywhere. To deny that is to create an enviornment for it to happen again."
She also replied to a tweet asking, "So then why did Harvey distribute a film you produced in Eleanor Rigby then?" Chastain replied, "Because the director wanted him, even after I spoke against it."
When asked if she had done a Weinstein movie Chastain said, "No. He bought films that I already made."