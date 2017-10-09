Rose McGowan Calls Out Matt Damon, Russell Crowe, Ben and Casey Affleck in Latest Harvey Weinstein Tweets

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Calabasas

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Property Brothers, Photo Diary

Surprise! Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott Joins Drew's Performance on Dancing With the Stars

Mark Ballas and Lindsey Stirling, DWTS

Dancing With the Stars Bids Goodbye to Another Celeb on One of the Most Emotional Nights Ever

Rose McGowan wants Hollywood's A-list actors to speak up.

Last week, the New York Times published an exposé on Harvey Weinstein about his years and years of alleged misconduct. McGowan was mentioned in the exposé for a $100,000 settlement she reached in 1997 with the movie producer. In response to the article, one of Weinstein's attorneys Charles J. Harder told E! News last week that the article was "saturated with false and defamatory statements." However, just days after the article was published, Weinstein was terminated from The Weinstein company.

McGowan has been very vocal on Twitter about Hollywood speaking up about Weinstein and his alleged misconduct. On Monday she called for the immediate resignation of the Weinstein Company board.

Read

Rose McGowan Calls for Immediate Resignation of Weinstein Company Board: The Golden Swamp Must Be Drained

In a series of tweets, McGowan also began calling out actors for their silence on the matter. "Hey @mattdamon what's it like to be a spineless profiteer who stays silent?" McGowan tweeted the actor, along with a list of the Weinstein Company board member names. "They knew. They funded. They advised. They covered up. They must be exposed. They must resign."

McGowan then tweeted to Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck asking them, "Ben Affleck Casey Affleck, how's your morning boys?"

The actress then retweeted a post that she was mentioned in about a Vulture article with the headline "Matt Damon, Russell Crowe Reportedly Helped Kill a 2004 New York Times Harvey Weinstein Article." The tweet said, "Have u seen this article? Do u realise how deep the cover ups go? Then u wonder why its taken so long."

The article talks about a piece published by The Wrap founder Sharon Waxman on Sunday. In her post, Waxman alleges that a 2004 story she was working on about Weinstein's alleged misconduct was "gutted" by the New York Times under "pressure."

Read

Meryl Streep Appalled Over Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Claims

While researching the story, Waxman looked into Fabrizio Lombardo and his role in the Miramax company. "I had people on the record telling me Lombardo knew nothing about film,"Waxman wrote in Sunday's article.

She then explained, "After intense pressure from Weinstein, which included having Matt Damon and Russell Crowe call me directly to vouch for Lombardo and unknown discussions well above my head at the Times, the story was gutted."

Waxman went on to state that the final version of the article was "buried on the inside of the Culture section, an obscure story about Miramax firing an Italian executive."

E! News has reached out to Weinstein, Damon, Crowe and the Afflecks for comment.

Read

TV Reporter Lauren Sivan Recalls Being Sexually Harassed by Harvey Weinstein: "It Was Disgusting"

On Monday, actress Jessica Chastain spoke out about the Weinstein allegations on Twitter.

In response to Vulture's story about Damon and Crowe's involvement in the 2004 New York Times article about Weinstein, Chastain wrote, "This is heart shattering."

 

She then tweeted, "Yes. Im sick of the media demanding only women speak up. What about the men? Perhaps many are afraid to look at their own behavior....."

Chastain then told her followers, "I was warned from the beginning. The stories were everywhere. To deny that is to create an enviornment for it to happen again."

She also replied to a tweet asking, "So then why did Harvey distribute a film you produced in Eleanor Rigby then?" Chastain replied, "Because the director wanted him, even after I spoke against it."

When asked if she had done a Weinstein movie Chastain said, "No. He bought films that I already made." 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rose McGowan , Harvey Weinstein , Matt Damon , Russell Crowe , Ben Affleck , Casey Affleck , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.