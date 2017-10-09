The Real Coaches of The Voice are back!
Remember back before the season 13 premiere when E! News helped to debut your newest obsession, a behind-the-scenes look at what happens when cameras stop rolling on blind auditions and the coaches of the NBC reality hit are forced to get real? Well, we're back with another exclusive installment of the hilariously tongue-in-cheek digital series—and if you thought Blake Shelton's feud with newbie coach Jennifer Hudson was something, wait until you get a taste of what his long-standing tension with Adam Levine looks like when it gets revived. Their ceasefire sure didn't last long!
"Adam and I tried to start off this season getting along. And we did—for about half a day there. All of a sudden, the second that he and I both wanted somebody on our team, that's when it all fell apart," Blake says as we're treated to some footage of their truly spectacular bickering. "That's when his true colors came through. I'm going to blame all this on Adam."
"That was a sad, sad day. He broke my heart," Adam adds, hanging his head in sorrow. "But I was ready for him, and we started hating each other, and everything was as it should've been."
The reason for Blake and Adam's revived feud? (Besides their strong desire to come out on top this season, that is?) Why, it just might be Adam's bond with a certain returning coach, back after taking season 12 off. "I feel like there's an Adam and Miley bromance," Miley Cyrus tells the camera before she and Adam are caught sharing a kiss on the cheek and some "I love you"s. As you can see in the video above, Blake's none too please about it!
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)