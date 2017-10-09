Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant! See the Cutest Pics of Her Daughter Vivianne and Son Eric Jr.

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Luke Evans

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Eric Decker, Jessie Decker

Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3: See Her Hottest PDA Moments With Hubby Eric Decker

Brie Bella, Total Bellas 206

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella See Their Action Figures for the First Time on Total Bellas: "They're So Beautiful!"

It's official: baby No. 3 is on the way!

Jessie James Decker announced Monday that she and hubby Eric Decker are expecting their third child together.

The Eric & Jessie stars shared the news with daughter Vivianne Rose and son Eric Jr. today in an adorable Instagram video. "Eric and I are so excited to share with y'all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3!" the singer wrote. "As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn't quite know what's going on but we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can't wait to meet this little one end of march."

Watch

Jessie James Decker Embarrasses Sister on Stage at Concert

With two kids already as cute as could be, we can be sure that baby No. 3 will also be a stunner (I mean, look at their parents!).

While we excitedly await the birth, let's take a look back at some of Vivianne and Eric Jr.s most precious baby pics. These sweet snapshots will melt your heart!

Watch a brand new episode of Eric & Jessie Wednesday at 10 p.m., only on E!

Eric Decker Jr, Fist Pump

Instagram

Fist Pumpin' Like Champs

"Fist pump for a good day #MickeyMouse."

Eric Decker Jr, Fourth of July

Instagram

Adorably Patriotic

"Best day ever."

Eric Decker Jr., Baseball Cap

Instagram

Eating In Style

"The coolest guy I know," Jessie captioned the sweet pic.

Article continues below

Vivianne Decker, Instagram

Instagram

Beautiful Blond Boy

"This golden boy," Jessie wrote.

Vivianne Decker, Instagram

Instagram

Easter Festivities

"Happy Easter! This was the best we could get out of them. Bubby on his way to nakedness as always and all Viv can focus on is getting her eggs all open she got from church."

Eric Decker Jr., Instagram, Vivianne Decker

Instagram

Soaking Up the Sun

"The Bubs and the Vivs workin it."

Article continues below

Eric Decker Jr., Instagram, Jessie James Decker

Instagram

Mama's Boy

"This little man has stolen my heart #thebubs #bubs4lyfe #kittenishdenim."

Eric Decker Jr., Instagram, Jessie James Decker

Instagram

Day at the Lake

"Me and the Bubs watching daddy and paw paw and Vivs kayak."

Eric Decker Jr., Instagram

Instagram

Blue-Eyed Bubs

"Those eyes and pretty lips."

Article continues below

Eric Decker Jr., Instagram

Instagram

Bed Head

"Ok one more. I just can't with this blond gorgeous hair #bubby #bubs."

Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker Jr., Instagram

Instagram

Sweet Smooches

"Mouth full of pizza but he walked over sat right on lap and wanted some kisses. Love this boy."

Eric Decker Jr., Instagram

Instagram

Cuddle Buddy

"Puppy love."

Article continues below

Eric Decker, Eric Decker Jr., Instagram

Instagram

Like Father, Like Son

"My boys givin that swag look."

Jessie James Decker, Eric Decker Jr., Instagram

Instagram

Sick Day

"Well darn! Baby boy caught it too and so did I! Fever, Cold and hoarse voice. Poor baby! At least we can snuggle and watch Barney."

Eric Decker, Eric Decker Jr., Instagram

Instagram

Too Cute!

"This boy lovesssss his daddy."

Article continues below

Eric Decker Jr., Instagram

Instagram

All Smiles With Grandma

"Happy happy birthday to my beautiful wonderful giving nurturing thoughtful strong mama!! You're an incredible mother and incredible maw maw to our babies. I don't know what I would do with out you! I only hope to be as 50 and fabulous as you are mama! #happybirthday #mama."

Eric Decker Jr., Instagram

Instagram

Team Pride

"I melt."

Eric Decker Jr., Instagram

Instagram

Dog Days

"Ice cream sandwich clean up crew...Bub wasn't quite ready."

Article continues below

Vivianne Decker, Eric Decker Jr., Instagram

Instagram

Beach Babes

"Happy babies."

Vivianne Decker, Eric Decker Jr., Instagram

Instagram

Mother's Day Meal

"Happy Mother's Day lunch at one of my fav restaurants."

Vivianne Decker, Eric Decker Jr., Instagram

Instagram

Donut Duo

"I donut know any sweeter babies than these."

Article continues below

Vivianne Decker, Eric Decker Jr., Instagram

Instagram

Color Me Mine

"Good babies."

Vivianne Decker, Eric Decker Jr., Instagram

Instagram

Three's Company

"Love being their mommy."

Vivianne Decker, Eric Decker Jr., Instagram

Instagram

Father's Day Fun

"Happy Father's Day and CONGRATS to the newest TENNESSEE @titans @edeck87 !! We love you daddy and so excited for the new chapter!!"

Article continues below

Vivianne Decker, Eric Decker Jr., Instagram

Instagram

Sibling Love

"The coolest kids around."

Vivianne Decker, Eric Decker Jr., Instagram

Instagram

Favorite Foursome

"Jets fans we will miss y'all! Thank you so much for the amazing memories and for such a warm welcome to your city! Also much love to everyone at the jets facility for taking such great care of Eric and our family the journey continues! Can't wait to see what our football future holds."

Eric Decker Jr., Instagram, Vivianne Decker

Instagram

Best Friends

The Bubs and the Vivs workin it

Vivianne Decker, Instagram

Instagram

Late Nights With Dad

Daddy teaching Viv the routes and the names and signals for upcoming season. Vivi has been pullin the "my belly isn't full yet I need cereal" card so she doesn't have to go to bed yet. She's little once, so I'll take these moments

Vivianne Decker, Instagram

Instagram

Easter Bunnies

Happy Easter kisses from the Vivs

Article continues below

Vivianne Decker, Instagram

Instagram

Colorful Cutie

My Sassy girl

Vivianne Decker, Instagram

Instagram

Sporty & Sweet

My little gymnast

Vivianne Decker, Eric Decker, Instagram

Instagram

Daddy's Girl

Catching these two having a night time cereal snack date. Dear God you have blessed me so much with this incredible man. I am forever grateful

Article continues below

Vivianne Decker, Instagram

Instagram

Sick Days

I melt again (has a little cold)

Vivianne Decker, Eric Decker Jr., Instagram

Instagram

Beach Babies

Happy babies

Vivianne Decker, Eric Decker Jr., Instagram

Instagram

Family Dinner

Happy Mother's Day lunch at one of my fav restaurants

Article continues below

Vivianne Decker, Eric Decker Jr., Instagram

Instagram

Sweet Treats

I donut know any sweeter babies than these

Vivianne Decker, Eric Decker Jr., Instagram

Instagram

Budding Artists

Good babies.

Vivianne Decker, Eric Decker Jr., Instagram

Instagram

Cuddle Time!

Love being their mommy

Article continues below

Vivianne Decker, Eric Decker Jr., Instagram

Instagram

Big Changes

Jets fans we will miss y'all! Thank you so much for the amazing memories and for such a warm welcome to your city! Also much love to everyone at the jets facility for taking such great care of Eric and our family. the journey continues! Can't wait to see what our football future holds

Jessie James Decker and Baby

Family Fun

Say hello to the newest member of the Decker family!

Vivianne Rose Decker's Cutest Pics

Bundle of Joy

Look at the precious beauty all wrapped up!

Article continues below

Vivianne Rose Decker's Cutest Pics

Kisses from Mommy

Vivianne Rose gets kisses from Mama Jessie.

Vivianne Rose Decker's Cutest Pics

Auntie Time

Taking a time out with Auntie Sydney.

Vivianne Rose Decker's Cutest Pics

Baby Bunny

Can you spot the baby among the bunnies?

Article continues below

Vivianne Rose Decker's Cutest Pics

Pretty in Pink

Vivianne Rose looks like a beautiful flower in bloom.

Vivianne Rose Decker's Cutest Pics

Proud Aunt

Auntie Sydney is so proud of her new niece!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Eric And Jessie , E! Shows , Jessie James Decker , Eric Decker , Babies , Pregnancies , Family , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.