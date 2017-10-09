Jessie James Decker Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Eric Decker

The Decker family is growing!

Jessie James Decker is pregnant with her and hubby Eric Decker's third child. Their baby-to-be joins 3-year-old Vivianne Decker and 2-year-old Eric Jr. The E! reality star and country singer shared the wonderful news on Instagram Monday.

"Eric and I are so excited to share with y'all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3!" she wrote alongside a video of the surely unforgettable moment they told their daughter and son another sibling was on the way. (Seriously, Vivi's heartwarming reaction cannot be missed!)

"As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn't quite know what's going on, but we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can't wait to meet this little one end of March," Jessie added.