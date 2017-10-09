In a lengthier response shared Oct. 9, Dove explained that "the short video was intended "to convey that Dove body wash is for every woman and be a celebration of diversity;" however, the brand admitted that "we got it wrong."

"It did not represent the diversity of real beauty, which is something Dove is passionate about and is core to our beliefs, and it should not have happened," the statement continued.

Dove reiterated that the ad "should not have happened" and stated that it was "re-evaluating our internal processes for creating and approving content to prevent us making this type of mistake in the future." The brand then apologized to consumers.

"We apologize deeply and sincerely for the offense that it caused and do not condone any activity or imagery that insults any audience," the statement read.

Read the full statement via the following tweet: