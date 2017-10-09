7 Products from the Fenty Galaxy Collection We're Excited About

Rihanna is dropping a new beauty collection this Friday, and it's not for the faint of heart.

Fenty Beauty's holiday release, The Galaxy Collection, is all about glitter and highly pigmented products. At first glance, it can be overwhelming for those of us that aren't makeup gurus, but don't sell yourself short. Whether or not you're down with rocking a metallic lavender or mint eyeshadow, this collection has a number of products that provide the perfect accents.

For example, say you're going your office holiday party and you need to dress up your natural-appearing makeup fast, the Eclipse 2-in-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner or the Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick is your solution.