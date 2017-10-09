7 Products from the Fenty Galaxy Collection We're Excited About

Fotonoticias/FilmMagic
Fotonoticias/FilmMagic
Rihanna is dropping a new beauty collection this Friday, and it's not for the faint of heart.
Fenty Beauty's holiday release, The Galaxy Collection, is all about glitter and highly pigmented products. At first glance, it can be overwhelming for those of us that aren't makeup gurus, but don't sell yourself short. Whether or not you're down with rocking a metallic lavender or mint eyeshadow, this collection has a number of products that provide the perfect accents.
For example, say you're going your office holiday party and you need to dress up your natural-appearing makeup fast, the Eclipse 2-in-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner or the Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick is your solution.
Courtesy Fenty Beauty
This celestial-inspired collection aligns to the star's style. It's bold, brilliant and yet manages to be relatable. With its sparkling hues, you can easily take your look to a trendsetter level with ease. Check out the products we're excited to try below!
This hot pink number combines the sheen of metal with a cream formula to create an unavoidable Barbie-like pout.
Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick in Gravity, $19
The warmth of the peach tone combined with sparkle of the glitter promises a look that blends with any fall-inspired makeup.
Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick in Supermoon, $19
Between the gloss, color and glitter, this is a standout shade that we can't wait to wear to a holiday party.
Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter in Astronaughty, $19
Article continues below
For a glam day time look, this lip sheen seems to give a punch without overbearing.
Cosmic Gloss Lip Glitter in Spacesuit, $19
This celestial-inspired palette comes with bright pigments and sparkling top coats. With warm tones, like the copper rose, and cool tones, like smoky grape, this products offers a color that sure to fit all skin tones (and under tones).
Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette, $59
Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas—No matter the holiday, a swipe of this eyeliner creates the perfect look.
Eclipse 2-in-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner in Nepturnt, $20
Article continues below
The glitter and blue hue of the product can offer a low-key or impactful look, depending on how you use it. It seems to the perfect addition to any rock-and-roll makeup look.
Eclipse 2-in-1 Glitter Release Eyeliner in Alien Babe, $20
The new products hit Sephora shelves on Friday, October 13th. It's lit.
RELATED ARTICLE: Everyone Will Heart Your Rihanna Halloween Makeup
RELATED ARTICLE: Why Rihanna Is the Reigning Queen of the Canadian Tuxedo