Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Re-application just never looks the same.
Unless you have pro makeup artist Mary Phillips by your side, that is.
Stars like Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez and the Kardashian-Jenner family enlist her talents on the daily to refresh their looks. Now that the beauty guru was just announced as a celebrity makeup artist for luxury beauty brand La Mer, she's doling out her tips to us, too.
"When my clients are wearing makeup for shows, music videos or long-day photo shoots, they are wearing makeup for a long time. It's really important to keep the makeup looking just as it was when you put it on for the first time," Mary told E! News.
"One trick I really like to do is take the Crème de la Mer—and this is a great trick if you get home and want to go out and don't want to shower and what not—and a hydrating mist, using a bit of the crème on a foundation brush, and going over your makeup. It re-hydrates the skin," she added.
The moisturizer-mist combo reinvigorates any previous product, allowing it to blend better with any additional touch-ups—read: no cakey results!
"Then add a bit more foundation and concealer and it really is night and day," advised Mary. "Your skin is fresh again."
Of course, La Mer doesn't come cheap—a 2-ounce bottle rings in at $315 a pop. Considering J.Lo practically sleeps in the brand's famed Miracle Broth, it may be worth the splurge. If your wallet just can't justify the spend, Mary's technique (moisturizer plus facial mist) comes free of charge.
Additional reporting by Amanda Williams.