Meghan McCain Replaces Jedediah Bila on The View

Courtesy Tatum Wan
It's official: Meghan McCain has replaced Jedediah Bila on The View.
Bila surprised viewers when she announced her departure Sept. 18. Meghan's name was mentioned as a possible successor, and on Monday, she officially joined moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Paula Faris, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin for Hot Topics.
Joking with Behar on-air, Meghan said, "I don't think we're going to agree on anything, Joy!"
"Thank you all so much for having me. It's such a privilege to be on the show. It's such an iconic show. It's so iconic to be in this chair that [Elisabeth Hasselbeck] made so great," Meghan said at the top of the show. "I watched Elisabeth in college, and to be the conservative on this show is something I take very seriously, and I'm excited to bring a different perspective to the show."
Meghan, the daughter of U.S. Senator John McCain, drove home that sentiment in a statement to E! News and other media. "I'm honored and proud to be part of such an iconic show with a diverse, smart, strong and interesting group of women," the 32-year-old pundit said. "I've been a fan of the show for many years, so taking my seat at that table is definitely a career highlight!"
Megan recently served as host on Fox News' Outnumbered. She will also contribute to ABC News, where she will make appearances on shows like Good Morning America and This Week.
"Meghan is smart and well-informed, with passionate opinions that will create a new and exciting dynamic at the table," The View's senior executive producer Hilary Estey McLoughlin told E! News in a statement. "She has a unique perspective and life experience that will bring a fresh, multigenerational voice to the show. We know she'll be a great addition to The View."
The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on ABC.