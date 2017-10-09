Cindy Ord/Getty Images For NYFW: The Shows
Melania Trump may be living in the White House, but Ivana Trump considers herself President Donald Trump's original first lady. The first Mrs. Trump gave herself this title during a recent interview with Good Morning America.
During the interview, Ivana said she has the "direct number to the White House" but that she doesn't really use it.
"I don't really want to call him there because Melania is there and I don't want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like," she said before adding "because I'm basically first Trump wife, OK? I'm [the] first lady."
Still, Ivana doesn't seem jealous of Melania's position.
"I think for her to be in Washington must be terrible," Ivana said, according ABC News. "It's better her than me. I would hate Washington."
Ivana and the president were married from 1977 to 1992 and had three children together: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. When asked if she ever thought her ex would be president, Ivana said she did.
"Donald got letter from Reagan, President Reagan, and he said, 'You should run for president,'" she said. "And I think he could do it if there would not be a scandal."
Of course, the scandal Ivana was referring to was Donald's affair with Marla Maples, who he later married in 1993. Ivana didn't even refer to Maples by name but instead called her a "showgirl."
Ivana also said that she offers the president advice and that she agrees with him on certain aspects.
"Sometimes I tell him to just, not to speak that much, and tweet are the tweets," she said. "I think I don't disagree with him because he has so much press against him, so if he says something his words are going to be twisted immediately."
To see the interview, watch the tweeted video.