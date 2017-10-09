The Outlander Print Shop Reunion You've Been Waiting for Is Here and It's Super Steamy

It's here. The Outlander moment you have been waiting for is here and it's steamy as hell. Yes, the print shop. Prepare yourselves.

In the clip from the sixth episode of Outlander season three, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) are reunited for the first time after being separated for 20 years. There's wine and sensual collar undoing in only the way Outlander can make hot.

In the episode, "A. Malcolm," Jamie and Claire finally reunite and rekindle their bonds—emotional and physical bonds. But Jamie's new business deals jeopardize the couple's desire for a simple life together. The episode is extended, clocking in at a whopping 74 minutes. It airs Sunday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. on Starz.

If that video wasn't enough, take a look at the image Starz released from the episode. It's OK to take a minute to cool down before proceeding with your day.

The cast for Outlander season three includes Tobias Menzies, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, David Berry, Cesar Domboy, Lauren Lyle and John Bell.

Be sure you're up to date with everything Outlander with our recap right now.

Starz is running an Outlander marathon of the first five episodes of season three on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m.

