These women are showing Hollywood who's boss.

On Monday, Elle released the cover stars of its annual Women in Hollywood issue. For 2017, Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie, Laura Dern, Tessa Thompson, Jessica Chastain, Cicely Tyson, Riley Keough and Kathleen Kennedy earned strong individual covers, but spoke in unison on themes about emboldening fellow women in the industry, expanding the scope of female characters on TV and in film and taking action to move the needle in their own careers.

"I never thought I'd want to be a producer. I'd always wanted to direct and write, but I got to a point as an actress where I felt like I was everyone's puppet," Robbie told the magazine. "I thought, Why don't I get a say in the art I'm making?"