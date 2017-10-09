Shortly after Harvey Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company, Rose McGowan called on his board to resign.

"I'm calling on the board to resign effective immediately," the actress told The Hollywood Reporter. "And for other men to stop other men when they are being disgusting."

Weinstein's firing came days after The New York Times published an exposé detailing decades of sexual misconduct allegations. McGowan was mentioned in the article for a $100,000 settlement she reached with the executive in 1997 "after an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival."

Weinstein's attorney told Page Six the claims are "false and defamatory" and the Hollywood executive said he intends to sue The New York Times.

Now, she's holding his board accountable. His advisor Lisa Bloom already resigned.