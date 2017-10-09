Ariana Grande Dyes Her Hair Grey, Not Purple

What color is Ariana Grande's hair? As it turns out, the answer has shades of grey.

Over the weekend, the 24-year-old pop star unveiled her newly dyed hair on Instagram. And though it appears purple, she assured fans "it's grey." But Chris Appleton, whose other clients include Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, said it has a metallic sheen: "LOVE the silver vibes."

Josh Liu helped Appleton take Grande's hair from an ombré "bronde" color to grey. Before she shared her look with fans, Grande asked Patrick Ta to do her makeup (assisted by Carly Fisher).

"New Look Who Dis," Ta joked in his Instagram caption.

The two photos of Grande were both overlaid with a Snapchat filter.