Streep wasn't the only one to come out against Weinstein Monday.

"Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past twenty years, I was completely unaware of these offences which are, of course, horrifying," 82-year-old actress Judi Dench said in a statement, according to The Sun. "I offer my sympathy those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out."

Alleged victim Ashley Judd was among those who spoke on the record to The New York Times, saying, "Women have been talking about Harvey amongst ourselves for a long time and it's simply beyond time to have the conversation publicly." In a statement to E! News last week, Weinstein said he has accepted "responsibility" for his past behavior. In separate interviews with The Daily Mail and The New York Post, Weinstein announced plans to sue The New York Times for what he called "reckless reporting." The newspaper, however, stands by its reporting.

In a statement given to E! News last week, Weinstein's attorney, Charles J. Harder, said the article by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey is "saturated with false and defamatory statements."