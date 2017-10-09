Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Love Geary Posts Photo of Her Growing Baby Bump, Says She's "Already So in Love"

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Chris Martin

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lauren Sivan

TV Reporter Lauren Sivan Recalls Being Sexually Harassed by Harvey Weinstein: "It Was Disgusting"

Once Upon a Time Season 7, Jennifer Morrison

Jennifer Morrison Is Back in This Once Upon a Time Sneak Peek: See Emma and Hook's Reunion Kiss!

Already so in love with you ??

A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on

It may be a few more months until April Love Geary and Robin Thicke welcome their bundle of joy, but it looks like the model is already smitten with her little one.

Geary posted a picture of her holding her growing baby bump on Instagram and captioned the photo, "Already so in love with you."

Geary announced her pregnancy back in August when she posted a picture of her sonogram on Instagram. At the time, she revealed that she and the "Blurred Lines" singer planned on welcoming the child Mar. 1, which just so happens to be the birthday of Thicke's late father Alan Thicke.

Watch

Robin Thicke Is Going to Be a Dad Again

Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we're having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan's birthday! ??

A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on

Ever since she announced the news, the model has been documenting her pregnancy on social media. For instance, she posted a few bikini pictures during a vacation in Hawaii in which fans could see her growing baby bump.

 

Happy in Hawaii with my lil peanut ??

A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on

Honey ??

A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on

This will be Thicke's second child. The "Lost Without U" singer has a seven-year-old son named Julian Thicke with his ex Paula Patton

Thicke and Geary made their first public appearance as a couple in May 2015 at a party in Cannes, but it looks like the two dated out of the public eye before then. On Sept. 2, Geary posted a picture of her and Thicke on Instagram along with the caption "Happy 3 years my love!"

 

Happy 3 years my love!

A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on

Congratulations to the growing family! We can't wait to meet your little one when the baby arrives in a few months.

For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Robin Thicke , , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.