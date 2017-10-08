Just last night, Aldean took to the stage for the first time since the tragedy, which was the deadliest mass shooting in United States history, killing at least 58 and injuring over 500.

The country boy made a surprise appearance to perform for Saturday Night Live's cold open.

The solemn star said, "I'm Jason Aldean. This week we witnessed one of the worst tragedies in American history. Like everyone I am struggling to understand what happened that night and how to pick up the pieces and start to heal. So many people are hurting."

He continued, "There are children, parents, brothers, sisters, friend. They are all part of our family. So I want to say to them: We hurt for you and we hurt with you. You can be sure we are going to walk through these tough times together, every step of the way."

And finally, the 40-year-old said, "When America is at its best, our bond and our spirit is unbreakable."

The country star then broke into Tom Petty's 1989 classic, "Won't Back Down," which served as an inspiring message to Americans, as well as a tribute to Petty, who died last Monday.

The singer has been publicly calling for unity in the country ever since the attack.