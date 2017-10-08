Demi Lovato is keeping it real.

The singer performed a set at iHeartRadio's release party for her new album Tell Me You Love Me in New York on Saturday night. She struggled while singing "Stone Cold," her voice cracking as she tried to hit a high note.

"F--k," she said, smiling.

"I don't know what to do," she said, then continued singing, drawing cheers.

She later joked to event host and Z100 radio personality Elvis Duran, "That's what we call not lip-syncing."