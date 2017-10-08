The whole world is in danger, and it's up to Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) to save it once again.

Fox released a new trailer for the next season of The X-Files at New York Comic-Con, and it is totally action-packed. There's cemetery running and table sliding and gun shooting, all in the name of saving humanity and also finding Mulder and Scully's son, William, with those two things also possibly being one in the same.

Somehow, Scully ends up in a hospital bed, telling Mulder "I've seen how it begins," and "You have to stop him, before he unleashes hell on earth," and "The truth still lies in the X-Files."