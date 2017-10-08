Beyoncé Looks Almost Exactly Like Blue Ivy in Childhood Photo

Blue Ivy is a mini Beyoncé and grandma Tina Knowles Lawson has photo proof!

She posted on her Instagram page Saturday a pic of a Bey getting her hair braided as a child.

"If Beyoncé don't look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni," Tina wrote.

Blue Ivy, 5, is Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z's eldest child. They are also parents to baby twins Rumi and son Sir, who were born in June.

Check out more pics of Beyoncé and her mini-me.

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Beyonce, Blue Ivy

Instagram; Getty Images

Like Mother, Like Daughter

"If Beyoncé don't look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni," Tina Knowles Lawson wrote on Instagram.

Beyonce, Blue Ivy

Instagram

Dancing Duo

How cute do Bey and her mini-me's coordinating white dresses look on the dance floor?

Beyonce, Jay Z, Blue Ivy

www.beyonce.com

Bikini Buddies

Like mama, like Blue! The mother-daughter duo match in python-print one pieces. 

Beyonce, Blue Ivy, Instagram, Valentine's Day

Instagram

Busy Beys

You'll often find these two buzzing about with matching accessories (even if they are snazzy bee stickers). 

Beyonce, Blue Ivy

Instagram

Football Fans

Guess we know which college football team they're rooting for this season—University of Texas!

Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter

Beyonce.com

Jacket Jazz

Neither Bey nor Blue can resist a chic black blazer. 

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Wedding

Cliff Watts/beyonce.com

Baby It's Déjà Vu

True, everyone dressed in white for Solange's wedding. But Bey and Blue took their mini-me style a step further, with coordinating V-neck dresses and matching tongue-out smirks.

Beyonce, Blue Ivy

Instagram

Shady Ladies

The pair sport coordinating circle shades while taking time to floss. 

Beyonce, Blue Ivy

Beyonce.com

Duck Face Duo

These two have mastered the old selfie staple.

Bey, Jay and Blue Ivy all recently attended the wedding of a Roc Nation employee. 

The singer wore a draped, peach cape dress, while her daughter wore a sleeveless embellished white dress with a multi-tiered, frilly skirt.

