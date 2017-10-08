Delilah is mourning the lost of her son Zachariah.

In Facebook and Instagram posts published on Saturday, the popular syndicated romance radio host revealed the teen, one of her 13 children and one of her three biological kids, committed suicide last week.

"My dear friends, I need to share some devastating news with you. In the early morning hours, Tuesday, October 3, my son, Zachariah, took his life," she wrote. "He was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now. My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on...but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through."