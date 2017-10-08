Delilah Reveals Son Zachariah Died of Suicide: "My Heart Is Broken Beyond Repair"

by Corinne Heller

Delilah is mourning the lost of her son Zachariah.

In Facebook and Instagram posts published on Saturday, the popular syndicated romance radio host revealed the teen, one of her 13 children and one of her three biological kids, committed suicide last week.

"My dear friends, I need to share some devastating news with you. In the early morning hours, Tuesday, October 3, my son, Zachariah, took his life," she wrote. "He was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now. My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on...but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through."

"I will be absent from the radio and on social media for a time as I grieve and try to process this loss with my family," she said. "In the mean-time we'll be playing some of my favorite shows from the recent past. I'll look forward to my return, as you all lift me up so very much! Please pray for my beloved Zacky, and I will pray for all suffering from this debilitating disease called depression."

The devastating news comes five years after Delilah lost one of her adopted children, son Sammy. He died in 2012 following complications from sickle cell anemia.

