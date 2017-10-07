Shall we dance?

After skipping out on Monday's Dancing With the Stars for "personal issues," Maksim Chmerkovskiy met up with his partner Vanessa Lachey on Saturday to hit the dance floor—and seemingly to put some water under the bridge.

Earlier today, the partners met up in Los Angeles to practice for Monday night's competition. Rumors have swirled that after last week's hoopla that the Vanessa may be switching partners, but that certainly doesn't seem like it. After their rehearsal, the pair were spotted hugging it out before getting into their cars.

Certainly a lot can change in six days!