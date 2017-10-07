Khloe Kardashian Makes First Public Appearance Since Pregnancy News

She's stepping out!

On Saturday, Khloe Kardashian made her first public appearance since multiple sources told E! News that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is expecting her first child with the 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player, whom she has been dating for more than a year.

The 33-year-old suited up for the 1-year anniversary of her Good American denim line at Nordstrom in Century City, California. Wearing her blonde tresses down, she rocked a black jacket with a Chanel belt, a pair of leather pants and Louboutin heels.

During the 30-minute event, Khloe did not address her pregnancy but she did talk about her curves and learning to embrace all that she is.

According to People, she said to the crowd at the event, "My weight fluctuates all the time and I love that at any size I feel comfortable. When I was bigger and wore bigger clothes I looked even bigger. I love embracing my curves no matter what size I am."