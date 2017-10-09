The second official trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has finally been released, two months before the movie hits theaters. The highly anticipated trailer debuted during the halftime for ESPN’s Monday Night Football.
The film is the second part of a third trilogy and picks up immediately after the sequel to the 2015 movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which ended with Force-sensitive scavenger-turned-warrior Rey (Daisy Ridley) coming face-to-face with long-lost Jedi Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and motioning to hand him his old lightsaber. The new trailer shows him accepting it with his robot hand.
In the previous film, Rey discovered her Force powers while facing off against Skywalker's nephew, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), son of Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford). He embraces the Dark Side and hopes to carry on the evil legacy of his grandfather Darth Vader.
Hamill had teased the second Star Wars: The Force Awakens trailer in September. After a fan told him it was a good time to release it, the actor tweeted, "Watch Monday Night Football on Monday October 9th - for no reason in particular." He then deleted the tweet and played it off as a joke when asked about it again.
On Saturday, Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm confirmed the trailer's release date, adding that after it drops Sunday, tickets to Star Wars: The Last Jedi will go on sale.
David James/Lucasfilm Ltd.
Fisher, who died in December 2016, reprises her role of Leia in the new movie.
Also returning are John Boyega (former Stormtrooper Finn), Oscar Isaac (Rebel pilot Poe), Lupita Nyong'o (Maz Kanata), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma) and Andy Serkis (Supreme Leader Snoke).