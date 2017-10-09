Is it December 15 yet??

The second official trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has finally been released, two months before the movie hits theaters. The highly anticipated trailer debuted during the halftime for ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

The film is the second part of a third trilogy and picks up immediately after the sequel to the 2015 movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which ended with Force-sensitive scavenger-turned-warrior Rey (Daisy Ridley) coming face-to-face with long-lost Jedi Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and motioning to hand him his old lightsaber. The new trailer shows him accepting it with his robot hand.

In the previous film, Rey discovered her Force powers while facing off against Skywalker's nephew, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), son of Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford). He embraces the Dark Side and hopes to carry on the evil legacy of his grandfather Darth Vader.