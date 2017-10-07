Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Chloë Grace Moretz in Sweet Video

Actions may speak louder than words when it comes to Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz's relationship status.

The 18-year-old son of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham and the 20-year-old Kick-Ass actress had confirmed a relationship in 2016, making their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of her film Neighbors: Sorority Rising, then called it quits late that summer.

Brooklyn, who recently moved to New York City to study photography, told E! News in August he is "single" and "having fun." But weeks later, he and and Chloë sparked rumors they had rekindled their romance and the two have recently been dropping hints about it on Instagram.

They dropped their biggest one yet on Saturday when Chloë posted on her Instagram Stories feed a video of Brooklyn giving her a long kiss on the cheek as the two cuddle at a rugby match in Dublin. They attended the game with her older brothers Trevor and Colin.

The actress is in Ireland filming The Widow. She and Brooklyn have not commented on the status of their relationship.

 

Check out the pair's cutest moments over the past couple of years.

Brooklyn Beckham, Chloe Grace Moretz

Instagram

Kisses

The actress gets a sweet kiss as the two watch a rugby game in Dublin on Oct. 6, 2017.

Brooklyn Beckham, Chloe Grace Moretz

Instagram

Beer!

If you're in Dublin, Guinness is a must.

Brooklyn Beckham, Chloe Grace Moretz

Richard Beetham / Splash News

Reunited

Brooklyn and Chloë appear together in New York City in August 2017, marking one of their first public appearances in almost a year.

Chloe Grace Moretz, Brooklyn Beckham

starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Airport Arrival

A couple that travels together, stays together. Actress Chloe Gracë Moretz and model Brooklyn Beckham are seen linking arms while dodging paparazzi at LAX. 

Chloe Grace Moretz, Brooklyn Beckham

Instagram

Go Fish

Brooklyn dropped the L-word when sharing this photo on Instagram, writing, "Love this one." The 17-year-old visited his namesake, Brooklyn, N.Y., fishing with Chloe along the East River. 

Chloe Grace Moretz, Brooklyn Beckham

Instagram

Polka Dots in the Park

Their relationship is so bright, they've got to put shades on! The two lovebirds sit out in the park, holding hands and looking content. 

Chloe Grace Moretz, Brooklyn Beckham

Instagram

Mirror Mirror On The Wall...

We've found the most adorable couple of them all! Brooklyn holds girlfriend Chloë while gazing into her ocean-blue eyes. 

Brooklyn Beckham, Chloe Grace Moretz

Instagram

All Smiles

This profile shot of 19-year-old Chloë showcases her new tattoo, which Brooklyn's eyes seem to be glued to in this photo. 

Chloe Grace Moretz, Brooklyn Beckham

Instagram

Boxing Buds

Pow, pow! Boxing is just one of the many ways the couple stays in shape. The gloves are on for this duo—and neither is afraid to let the other see them sweat!

Chloe Grace Moretz, Brooklyn Beckham

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ravishing on the Red Carpet

Brooklyn was of course Chloë's date to the premiere of Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, in which she played a foul-mouthed sorority sister.

Brooklyn Beckham, Chloe Grace Moretz

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

After-Party Perfection

With his arm around her shoulder, the couple unwind at the premiere's after party, nudging heads and holding hands. 

Chloe Grace Moretz, Brooklyn Beckham

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

When They Were Young

This blast from the past was taken roughly two years ago at the Budweiser Made in America Music Festival. They may still be teenagers, but they already go way back!

Chloe Grace Moretz, Brooklyn Beckham, Instagram

Instagram

You're Not Seeing Double

You're seeing a couple! Only these two could make autoflash look so flattering. 

Earlier on Saturday, the actress posted other pics and videos of Brooklyn, including a pic of him pouring himself a pint glass of beer at a brewery.

"Wow, look at that master skill," she said, giggling.

