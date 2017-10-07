Aaron Carter appears to be on the mend.

The 29-year-old former child singer and younger brother of the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter posted on his Instagram page Saturday morning before-and-after selfies of himself posing shirtless and showcasing what he says is a 30-pound weight gain. Aaron recently underwent personal and legal turmoil and spent time in a treatment facility. He has also spoken in the past about having an eating disorder.

"From 115 pounds to 145 In a few weeks," Aaron wrote on Instagram. "On the left 115 on the right 145."

"Continuing to focus on myself and my health," he said. "Sorry I couldn't wait to show you till 2018 #proudofmyself #StressFree I missed you all so much. Needed some time to heal and this is a direct result."