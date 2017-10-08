Gigi Hadid's Denim Outfit Is Inspiring Home Décor

Splash News
Denim looks good with everything, which is why it remains a timeless wardrobe staple.
Based on street style, jean-based outfits are overwhelming. The blue fabric is almost considered a neutral, like Gigi Hadid's matching jeans and jacket. Yet, it's certainly overlooked when it comes to home décor. Grays, tans and creams tend to be the go-to for living room and bedroom color palettes. But, if you want your home to standout from your peers, seriously consider swapping your basic tan-toned couch for denim-covered sofa. It offers edge, while functioning similar to a neutral tone.
If your wardrobe includes every shade of blue, it's time to expand your love into your home. Check out the denim home accessories we love, based on celebrity street style trends below!
Timur Emek/Getty Images
The genius behind Devon Windsor's denim-based ensemble is the play on colors and textures. If you translate this look into your home, you're sure to end up with a playful, yet dynamic look that will both comfortable and unique.
Junk Gypsy Star Denim Patchwork Quilt, Now $27-$167
SPOT / AKM-GSI
Dark hues of denim, like Olivia Culpo's jumpsuit, tend appear more dressed up. In the home, a deeper hue translates better as furniture. It adds sophistication.
Danielle Denim Inspired Chest, Now $188.99
Splash News
Plain denim in the home can lean toward the masculine side. However, as seen through Olivia Munn's mini skirt, adding embroidery is an easy way to give it a girly touch.
Luna Embroidered Sham, $12.99
Splash News
Gigi Hadid's matching jacket and jean, paired with red accents, proves that you can have too much denim, as long as you break it up. For bedding, her look is perfect.
Camden Slipcover Sofa Available In Blue Jean Denim Fabric, $1,271.19
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Want to make your environment casual and welcoming? Plaid is the perfect way to make a room feel lived in.
Tina Accent Armchair, $489.99
Plaid Cotton Denim Area Rug, $27.99
