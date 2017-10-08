Gigi Hadid's Denim Outfit Is Inspiring Home Décor

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Denim

Splash News

ESC: 30 Days Denim Banners

Denim looks good with everything, which is why it remains a timeless wardrobe staple.

Based on street style, jean-based outfits are overwhelming. The blue fabric is almost considered a neutral, like Gigi Hadid's matching jeans and jacket. Yet, it's certainly overlooked when it comes to home décor. Grays, tans and creams tend to be the go-to for living room and bedroom color palettes. But, if you want your home to standout from your peers, seriously consider swapping your basic tan-toned couch for denim-covered sofa. It offers edge, while functioning similar to a neutral tone.

If your wardrobe includes every shade of blue, it's time to expand your love into your home. Check out the denim home accessories we love, based on celebrity street style trends below!

ESC: Devon Windsor, Denim

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Star & Patches

The genius behind Devon Windsor's denim-based ensemble is the play on colors and textures. If you translate this look into your home, you're sure to end up with a playful, yet dynamic look that will both comfortable and unique.

ESC: Denim Home

Pottery Barn Kids

Junk Gypsy Star Denim Patchwork Quilt, Now $27-$167

ESC: Denim Home

Urban Outfitters

Patched Denim Body Pillow, $69

ESC: Olivia Culpo, Denim

SPOT / AKM-GSI

Darken Your Denim

Dark hues of denim, like Olivia Culpo's jumpsuit, tend appear more dressed up. In the home, a deeper hue translates better as furniture. It adds sophistication.

ESC: Denim Home

Christopher Knight Home

Danielle Denim Inspired Chest, Now $188.99

ESC: Denim Home

Bragard

Graff Bib Apron - Denim Blue Jeans, $44.95

ESC: Olivia Munn, Denim

Splash News

Add Embroidery

Plain denim in the home can lean toward the masculine side. However, as seen through Olivia Munn's mini skirt, adding embroidery is an easy way to give it a girly touch.

ESC: Denim Home

Brylane Home

Luna Embroidered Sham, $12.99

ESC: Denim Home

Liberty

Liberty for Anthropologie Mabelle Floral Dinner Plate, $28

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Denim

Splash News

More Is More

Gigi Hadid's matching jacket and jean, paired with red accents, proves that you can have too much denim, as long as you break it up. For bedding, her look is perfect.

ESC: Denim Home

Tommy Hilfiger

Full/Queen Denim Comforter, $124.99

ESC: Denim Home

Club Furniture

Camden Slipcover Sofa Available In Blue Jean Denim Fabric, $1,271.19

ESC: Hailey Baldwin

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Pay for Plaid

Want to make your environment casual and welcoming? Plaid is the perfect way to make a room feel lived in.

ESC: Denim Home

Joss & Main

Tina Accent Armchair, $489.99

ESC: Denim Home

Dash and Albert Rugs

Plaid Cotton Denim Area Rug, $27.99

