Binge-watching in the name of fashion is completely legitimate.

For some, consuming shows on Netflix becomes an escape from work or studies. For fashion girls, it's a different kind of study hour: It's a time to take note of character's wardrobes as inspirations for future outfits. TV show costume designers are like the fashion fairy godmother we always wanted. In carefully curating the closets of their TV show mavens, they've indirectly curated our own.

So, consider the following our highly recommended remedy for closet-block. Don't be afraid to rewind either—you're going to want to copy every one of these characters' looks.