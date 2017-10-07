Why Rihanna Is the Reigning Queen of the Canadian Tuxedo

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears may have it done first, but Rihanna has been reinventing the Canadian tuxedo for years now.

There's a headline almost every month capturing her latest turn in double denim, but it's not the fact that the "Love on the Brain" singer is simply wearing all denim—what was considered a fashion faux pas a decade ago—that is news. It's how she wears the look that's interesting and innovative.

Riri was one of the first to wear a denim jacket, partially buttoned below and unbuttoned up top, as an off-the-shoulder layer. It may look like a slightly uncomfortable or impractical trend, but sure enough, It Girls like Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin followed in style.