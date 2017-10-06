Disney Princess Costume Ideas, Based on Your Red Carpet Style

ESC: Disney Charachters

Disney

Celebrities are basically Disney princesses.

They wear the finest gowns. They attend the best parties. They marry other well-to-do celebs. From the outside looking in, many of the lives of our favorite stars are much like a Cinderella story. They went from humble beginnings to the world's stage. Plus, they have millions of fans. 

On Halloween, anything is possible. You can have your Cinderella story, too. If you're still trying to decide on a costume, we've got you covered. When it comes to Disney, you can't go wrong. Your costume will never go out of style, so you can wear it year after year. Another great thing about Disney costumes: they come in both children and adult sizes, so you can match your mini-me!

Photos

25 Genius Couples Halloween Costume Ideas

Before you go looking for the perfect costume, the character you choose says a lot about who you are. Take our quiz below to find out which Disney character you should be for Halloween!

ESC: Elsa Hosk, Disney

Samir Hussein/WireImage

If you're hard-working girl...

Treat yourself to a one-night-only affair in a beautiful ball gown like Elsa Hosk, and pair with glass slippers (or clear heels).

ESC: Disney Charachters

Disney

You're Cinderella!

Your Prince Charming is waiting for you! Don't wait until clock strikes midnight, buy your costume!

ESC: Disney Halloween

Cinderella

Elite Enchanting Princess Adult Costume, $132.99

ESC: Cannes Best Dressed, Sara Sampaio

Ki Price/Getty Images

If you're headstrong and fearless...

Be bold in red and stun the kingdom (or Halloween party) with a Sara Sampaio-inspired dress.

ESC: Disney Charachters

Disney

You're Princess Elena!

You go after what you want with confidence, no matter what. Your Halloween costume shouldn't be any different.

ESC: Disney Halloween

Elena of Avalor

Elena of Avalor Adult Women's Dress, $129

ESC: Cannes 2016, Jourdan Dunn

Venturelli/WireImage

If you're driven with big dreams...

You deserve to be a princess on the big day (aka Halloween). Take notes from Jourdan Dunn, who is regal in her embellished gown.

ESC: Disney Charachters

Disney

You're Princess Tiana!

Your big dreams make you a fantasy come true. Just try not to kiss any frogs.

ESC: Disney Halloween

Princess & The Frog

Princess and the Frog Princess Tiana Blue Ball Gown, $86

ESC: Cannes, Anna Kendrick, Disney

Venturelli/WireImage

If you're intelligent and well-read...

You're golden. You may be humble and kind, but that doesn't mean you can't be the belle of the ball, like Anna Kendrick.

ESC: Disney Charachters

Disney

You're Princess Belle!

You're good to everyone around you, so now the whole town wants to see you shine!

ESC: Disney Halloween

Beauty & The Beast

Disney Beauty and the Beast - Belle Ball Gown Deluxe Adult Costume, $27.98

ESC: Blake Lively, Disney

Danny Martindale/FilmMagic

If you're super cool...

People may think you're ice cold, but you're warm to people that love you! A form-fitting blue dress like Blake Lively's will warm up the crowd.

ESC: Disney Charachters

Disney

You're Princess Elsa!

Ice, ice baby (sorry, couldn't help it). 

ESC: Disney Halloween

Frozen

Women's Disney's Frozen Elsa Prestige Costume, $48.99

ESC: Cannes 2016, Kendall Jenner, Disney

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

If you're unafraid to rule...

You've got a number of ways to get what you want. Do you think anyone could say "no" to Kendall Jenner in this dress?

ESC: Disney Charachters

Disney

You're Ursula!

She may be dark, but she's got hips that kill and tentacles that allow her multitask—don't sleep on Ursula.

ESC: Disney Halloween

The Little Mermaid

Women's Ursula Costume, $83.98

ESC: Cannes Best Dressed, Elle Fanning, Disney

Kristina Nikishina/Epsilon/Getty Images

If you're in need of an adventure...

You want get out and see things. Being in the house is getting old. Plus, wearing a feminine gown like Elle Fanning will just make your adventure better.

ESC: Disney Charachters

Disney

You're Rapunzel!

Girl, let down that hair and get loose. It's Halloween!

ESC: Disney Halloween

Rapunzel

Women's Disney Tangled Rapunzel Deluxe Costume, $34.99

ESC: Blake Lively, Disney

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

If you'd do anything for luxury...

You can't help it. You just love fashion! Blake Lively's monochromatic dress is just too much to bare!

ESC: Disney Charachters

Disney

You're Cruella De Vil!

You're going to kill it on Halloween. But, please stay away from puppies.

ESC: Disney Halloween

101 Dalmatians

Evil Madame Costume, $49.99 

The end.

