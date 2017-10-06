Disney Princess Costume Ideas, Based on Your Red Carpet Style

Celebrities are basically Disney princesses.

They wear the finest gowns. They attend the best parties. They marry other well-to-do celebs. From the outside looking in, many of the lives of our favorite stars are much like a Cinderella story. They went from humble beginnings to the world's stage. Plus, they have millions of fans.

On Halloween, anything is possible. You can have your Cinderella story, too. If you're still trying to decide on a costume, we've got you covered. When it comes to Disney, you can't go wrong. Your costume will never go out of style, so you can wear it year after year. Another great thing about Disney costumes: they come in both children and adult sizes, so you can match your mini-me!