Comedian Ralphie May Dead at 45

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Taraji P. Henson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

E! Ranks Hotness Level of Hollywood Couples

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw

Here's Why Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Are Releasing Their First Album Together After 21 Years of Marriage

Ralphie May

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Comedian Ralphie May died Friday morning after suffering cardiac arrest. He was 45.

"Ralphie had been battling pneumonia and had cancelled a handful of dates over the last month in an effort to recover," his rep said in a statement to E! News. "Earlier this morning at a private residence in Las Vegas his body was discovered, cause of death is cardiac arrest."

The funny man is survived by his wife Lahna Turner and children April June May and August James May.

Back in 2003, Ralphie received a huge break when he appeared on the NBC reality competition show Last Comic Standing.

He finished in second place during the first season. Ralphie would later receive comedy specials on Comedy Central including Girth of a Nation and Too Big to Ignore. He also tapped specials on Netflix such as Unruly and Imperfectly Yours.

Celebrity Deaths: 2017's Fallen Stars

Most recently, Ralphie was performing a residency at Harrah's Las Vegas. And just two days ago, the comedian won the Casino Comedian of the Year at the Global Gaming Expo. 

As soon as the news was revealed, many comedians expressed their condolences on social media.

"Whoa... man.. this sucks," Dane Cook shared on Twitter. "Ralphie was a good guy & a very funny person. Condolences to his family & fans."

Bob Saget would later share on social media, "Ralphie May. Dammit. You were a funny and sweet mofo man. Rest In Peace." Ken Jeong also added, "This hurts too much. @Ralphie_May helped me so much. Rest In Peace. Thank you for all the love you have given me. Thank you for everything." 

Funeral plans are not yet available at this time.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.