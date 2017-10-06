Game of Thrones Stars' Romances Outside of Westeros

OK, so Jon Snow is engaged to his Wildling lover Ygritte—yes, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are a real-life couple and they're really getting married.

So if the Winterfell hottie is taken, what about the other Game of Thrones hunks? Thirsting for Jaime Lannister? Or Daario Naharis? Or Khal Drogo (may be RIP)? Too bad.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime, has been married to Greenlandic actress and singer Nukâka since 1998. They have two daughters together.

Michiel Huisman, aka Game of Thrones' Daario Naharis, is married to Dutch actress Tara Elders, with whom he shares a daughter.

Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo, and wife and actress Lisa Bonet will celebrate their 10-year anniversary this November. They share a son and daughter and he is also the stepfather to her and ex Lenny Kravitz's daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz.

Rose Leslie, Kit Harington

Dan Wooller/REX/Shutterstock

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

It was revealed in September 2017 that Jon Snow and his Wildling lover are engaged.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Nukaka

Paul Morigi/WireImage

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Nukâka

 

Jaime Lannister has been married to the Greenlandic actress and singer since 1998. They have two daughters together.

Michiel Huisman, Tara Elders

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Michiel Huisman and Tara Elders

Game of Thrones' Daario Naharis is married to Dutch actress Tara Elders, with whom he shares a daughter.

 

Gwendoline Christie, Giles Deacon

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie and Giles Deacon

Sorry Tormund; Brienne of Tarth is dating the fashion designer.

 

Gry Molvær Hivju, Kristofer Hivju

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kristopher Hivju and Gry Molvær Hivju

Kristofer Hivju, aka Tormund Giantsbane, is married to wife Gry Molvær Hivju.

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Instagram

Instagram

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Khal Drogo and wife and actress Lisa Bonet will celebrate their 10-year anniversary this November. They share a son and daughter and he is also the stepfather to her and ex Lenny Kravitz's daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz.

Maisie Williams, Ollie Jackson

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

Maisie Williams and Ollie Jackson

A girl has a boyfriend: Arya Stark and her beau made their red carpet debut at the season seven premiere of Game of Thrones this past July.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

J. Webber / Splash News

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sansa Stark has been dating Joe Jonas since December 2016.

Peter Dinklage, Erica Schmidt

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Peter Dinklage and Eica Schmidt

The actor who plays Jaime's brother Tyrion Lannister has been married to theater director Erica Schmidt since 2005. They have a daughter and it was reported in March 2017 that they are expecting their second child.

 

Iwan Rheon, Zoe Grisedale

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Iwan Rheon and Zoë Grisedale

Even Ramsay Bolton leads a normal life of love; The actor has been with his girlfriend for at least four years.

Camille O'Sullivan, Aidan Gillen

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Aidan Gillen and Camille O'Sullivan

Peter "Littlefinger" Baelish is dating singer Camille O'Sullivan. He has a son and daughters with ex-wife Olivia O'Flanagan.

Natalie Dormer, Anthony Byrne

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Natalie Dormer and Anthony Byrne

Margaery Tyrell has been engaged to the director since 2011.

Carice Van Houten, Guy Pearce

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Carice van Houten and Guy Pearce

The Red Woman and her partner share a son together.

Sean Bean, Ashley Moore

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Sean Bean and Ashley Moore

The actor, who played  Eddard "Ned" Stark in season one, married wife No. 5 this past June. He has three daughters from two previous marriages.

Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) is also married, as are Sean Bean (Eddard "Ned" Stark) and Kristofer Hivju (Tormund Giantsbane).

Other Game of Thrones stars are also in committed relationships. The list includes Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Aidan Gillen (Peter "Littlefinger" Baelish), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark).

