EXCLUSIVE!

Giuliana Rancic Opens Up About Life After Breast Cancer: "I'm Just So Fortunate"

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Mariska Hargitay, Debra Messing

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Foo Fighters, James Corden, Carpool Karaoke

Why the Foo Fighters Felt ''Uncomfortable'' Filming Carpool Karaoke With James Corden

Ralphie May

Comedian Ralphie May Dead at 45

Giuliana Rancic is working hard to help women battling breast cancer.

The Live From the Red Carpet host and breast cancer survivor attended The Pink Agenda's 10th Annual Gala on Thursday and talked to E! News about what the organization means to her. The organization raises money and awareness for breast cancer research and care, a cause very close to Rancic's heart.

"We partnered with The Pink Agenda a few years ago, my organization is called Fab-U-Wish and we grant wishes to women going through breast cancer," Rancic told us. "The Pink Agenda is all about raising money for research and getting young people involved in giving back and raising money for breast cancer research."

Read

Giuliana Rancic's Emmys Red Carpet Style Evolution

Rancic continued, "And I just think we've had a great partnership, we've fulfilled so many wishes, incredible wishes."

Back in Oct. 2011, Rancic revealed her battle with breast cancer and that December had a double mastectomy. Now, Rancic is about to celebrate her six-year milestone.

"So I am lucky enough to have celebrated my five-year milestone this past December, so it's almost six years which is pretty incredible," Rancic said. "I'm just so fortunate. So I do you know every few months, I go in and get checked, make sure everything's OK. So knock on wood, I have great doctors, everything's been good. And so now I just really focus on staying healthy, staying upbeat, so I can get back and help other women who are going through what I was going through five years ago."

Rancic was also joined by her husband Bill Rancic on the red carpet and the couple opened up about their relationship and 10-year anniversary! Take a look at the videos above to see Giuliana talk about her health and her relationship with Bill!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Giuliana Rancic , Health , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.