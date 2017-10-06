Rancic continued, "And I just think we've had a great partnership, we've fulfilled so many wishes, incredible wishes."

Back in Oct. 2011, Rancic revealed her battle with breast cancer and that December had a double mastectomy. Now, Rancic is about to celebrate her six-year milestone.

"So I am lucky enough to have celebrated my five-year milestone this past December, so it's almost six years which is pretty incredible," Rancic said. "I'm just so fortunate. So I do you know every few months, I go in and get checked, make sure everything's OK. So knock on wood, I have great doctors, everything's been good. And so now I just really focus on staying healthy, staying upbeat, so I can get back and help other women who are going through what I was going through five years ago."