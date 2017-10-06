Frazer Harrison/Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
The Grey's Anatomy spinoff continues to take shape.
Nearly a month after it was revealed that flagship series star Jason George would be jumping ship and joining the still-untitled series, E! News has confirmed that a quartet of actors have been hired to round out the cast, which also includes Rosewood alum Jaina Lee Ortiz. Joining the pair in the Seattle firehouse-based spinoff are Aquarius alum Grey Damon, Hamilton star Okieriete Onaodowan, Too Close to Home actress Danielle Savre and Marvel's Iron Fist alum Barrett Doss. True to Shondaland form, little is known about their characters as of press time, but we do have some names, at least!
Damon will be playing Lieutenant Jack, with Onaodowan playing Dean, Savre playing Maya and Doss playing Victoria.
Deadline first reported the news.
Michael Loccisano/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The series, set to debut at midseason, will focus on a heroic group of Seattle firefighters from the captain down the ranks in both their professional and personal lives. How exactly George's Dr. Ben Warren will make the leap from Grey Sloan Memorial to the Seattle Fire Department remains to be seen, but his heroic actions in the season 13 finale, when he joined in on the quest to rescue Stephanie (Jerrika Hinton) from the explosion that rocked the hospital, did foreshadow the move. George will remain a series regular on Grey's until production begins on the 10-episode season, at which point his attention will be focused on the spinoff. While how the change in careers will affect his relationship with wife Miranda (Chandra Wilson) remains to be seen, don't rule out an occasional appearance on Grey's once the spinoff is up and running.
The untitled spinoff doesn't have a premiere date just yet, but look out for it in 2018!
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.