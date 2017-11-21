Julia Stiles is a mom!

The actress has welcomed her first child with husband Preston J. Cook, she announced on Instagram Tuesday. "Strummer Newcomb Cook, born October 20, 2017. Thanks and ever thanks to the extraordinary Doctors, Nurses and staff at Mount Sinai for helping bring this utter joy into our lives," she captioned the picture holding her baby's hand. "Hello, World!"

Back in June, E! News confirmed that the actress was pregnant, with a rep telling us that the couple would be welcoming their first child later in the year.

It's been an exciting couple of months for Stiles and Cook, who recently tied the knot! Stiles' rep confirmed that the duo got married in an intimate ceremony with two friends on the beach in Seattle over Labor Day weekend.