Julia Stiles Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Husband Preston J. Cook

Julia Stiles is a mom!

The actress has welcomed her first child with husband Preston J. Cook, she announced on Instagram Tuesday. "Strummer Newcomb Cook, born October 20, 2017. Thanks and ever thanks to the extraordinary Doctors, Nurses and staff at Mount Sinai for helping bring this utter joy into our lives," she captioned the picture holding her baby's hand. "Hello, World!"

Back in June, E! News confirmed that the actress was pregnant, with a rep telling us that the couple would be welcoming their first child later in the year.

It's been an exciting couple of months for Stiles and Cook, who recently tied the knot! Stiles' rep confirmed that the duo got married in an intimate ceremony with two friends on the beach in Seattle over Labor Day weekend.

Julia Stiles Marries Preston J. Cook in Shotgun Wedding Ceremony

Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding? ???

A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on

"Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?" Stiles wrote to her followers on Instagram at the end of September.

Stiles announced the couple's engagement in early January 2016 when she posted a photo of her ring with the caption, "Best Christmas Ever!"

That time I went camping, nearly eight months pregnant, just to see @nathanielrateliff and the @nightsweatsnc

A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on

In August, Stiles revealed that she was eight months pregnant in an Instagram post about a recent camping experience. "That time I went camping, nearly eight months pregnant, just to see @nathanielrateliff and the @nightsweatsnc," Stiles wrote alongside a photo of herself holding her baby bump.

Congratulations to the couple!

