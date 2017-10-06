Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are ringing in their 21st wedding anniversary today!

The country couple tied the knot in 1996 and welcomed three daughters shortly thereafter—Gracie, 20, Maggie, 19, and Audrey, 15. Now, they've surpassed so many Hollywood couples as they've been together for over two decades with what appears to be many more to come.

In fact, we looked back at some of their cutest moments over the years, and if a picture speaks a thousand words, these two are only falling in love more and more every day.