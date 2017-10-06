Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are ringing in their 21st wedding anniversary today!
The country couple tied the knot in 1996 and welcomed three daughters shortly thereafter—Gracie, 20, Maggie, 19, and Audrey, 15. Now, they've surpassed so many Hollywood couples as they've been together for over two decades with what appears to be many more to come.
In fact, we looked back at some of their cutest moments over the years, and if a picture speaks a thousand words, these two are only falling in love more and more every day.
From releasing music together to taking the stage at various awards shows to smooching on the red carpet, we could sift through photos and videos of these two all day.
So, in honor of their anniversary, we decided to do just that...
Check out 21 of their cutest moments in the video above! And if you can't stop there, scroll below for more...
Matt Winkelmeyer/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM
Is it just us or does Faith Hill and Tim McGraw get even cooler and cuter on the red carpet with time?
DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images
That's how you act to your woman when you are posing on the red carpet at the Disneyland Resort.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Just because it's the biggest award show doesn't mean this couple has to be serious all night long.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Country music's superstars may like to keep it casual at home. When it's time for Hollywood's biggest weekend, however, they know how to step out in style.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
It's not a country music show in Las Vegas without this powerful duo.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
May we all find someone that looks like us the way Tim looks at Faith on a red carpet.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
If cutest couple was an award on music's biggest night, we'd say these two have a good shot at winning.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for CARTIER
Rewind to 2007 when the Hollywood pair showed their support for a great cause and looked pretty darn cute doing it.
Todd Williamson/FilmMagic
Throwback alert! There has always been something special about this pair. We can't wait for many more red carpets to come.
