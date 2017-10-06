Kim Cattrall Tells Sex and the City Fan It's Time to Move On

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Keri Russell

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Hart Denton

Meet Chic! Riverdale Casts Hart Denton as Betty's Brother

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw

Happy 21st Anniversary to Faith Hill and Tim McGraw! Looking Back at 21 of Their Cutest Moments Together

Kim Cattrall is moving on from Sex and the City amid drama surrounding the now-axed third film.

The 61-year-old actress recently spoke out about about not wanting to return for a sequel, which has disappointed many fans. She had played Samantha Jones on the HBO series and the first two films.

"@KimCattrall So I've seen you doing interviews on ageism yet I see you on insta saying you too old to play Samantha? I'm so confused!" wrote user @lovelifejokes, aka Josh.

"Josh, I've played 'SAM' for 20 years. Am moving on & so should you. Try my show on ," Cattrall replied early Friday.

Photos

We Ranked All the Sex and the City Couples

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Sex and the City

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Pictures had planned to make Sex and the City 3 but reportedly canceled it after it emerged that Cattrall would not be participating, according to DailyMailTV. She recently responded to a report that claimed she had made demands the studio did not agree to meet. She later said on Twitter that  "The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016."

The studio has not commented on the controversy.

In a recent interview, Cattrall also compared the drama over her refusal to participate to a "toxic relationship."

Former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parkerand Kristin Davis have both expressed disappointment over the cancellation of the movie, while fellow former co-star Willie Garson also weighed in.

"Dear fans, because I'm 'toxic', I'm going to negotiate a contract for 6 months, not come to terms, then say I never wanted to do it anyway," he tweeted on Wednesday.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Cattrall , Sex And The City , Top Stories , Apple News , Movies
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.