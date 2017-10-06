Change is never easy. That's a given. But big change is coming to Once Upon a Time when it returns for season seven on Friday, Oct. 6. And not everyone's thrilled about it.

All summer long, talk about the long-running ABC fantasy series has centered around the decision by co-creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis to give their show a major facelift. A majority of the cast, including star and one-half of the show's beloved central relationship Jennifer Morrison, did not receive new contracts. The sleepy town of Storybrooke, home to six seasons of inexplicable (and increasingly similar) curses, was being vacated in favor of the urban Seattle neighborhood Hyperion Heights. And the characters who were sticking around were getting new identities, new jobs, and new wardrobes. Suffice it to say, die hard fans haven't exactly shown a willingness to approach the reboot with an open mind.

But here's the thing: If they just gave the new season a chance, they might be pleasantly surprised to find, after a few seasons that felt like the show was merely spinning its wheels, that the Once Upon a Time has finally returned to form.