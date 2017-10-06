AOL Instant Messenger to Be Discontinued After 20 Years

Pling! It's the end of an era.

On December 15, AOL Instant Messenger, the chat client used primarily in the late '90s and early '00s as a perfect platform for passive aggressive away messages, will shut the door after 20 years.

"We know there are so many loyal fans who have used AIM for decades; and we loved working and building the first chat app of its kind since 1997," read a statement posted as part of an FAQ on AOL's website. "Our focus will always be on providing the kind of innovative experiences consumers want. We're more excited than ever to focus on building the next generation of iconic brands and life-changing products."