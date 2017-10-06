Harington, realizing what he just said, then explained, "What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load." LOL.

The actor also revealed on the talk show that he wants all of the Game of Thrones cast at his wedding and even called up a producer of the show to make sure everyone's filming schedule allowed them to be there.

"I rang him up and I said, 'I'm getting married and it's your fault actually,'" Harington recalled. "I was like, 'You need to factor in a Game Of Thrones wedding by the way. They [the cast] have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down!'"