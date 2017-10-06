Colbert's Americone Dream Fund committed to give the One America Appeal for Hurricane Relief fund $1,000 for every celebrity #PuberMe photo, garnering $233,000 in donations. With the help of Kroll and his colleagues on the Netflix show Big Mouth, some $100,000 was added, while CBS chef Leslie Moonves matched the combined sum to bring the total to $666,000. The Americone Dream Fund added a second donation of $266,000 due to the #PuberMe pics posted by non-famous people and the grand total came to $999,000.

"If only we had one more awkward celebrity puberty photo, but we just don't," Colbert said.

Or do they?

Miranda then appeared in person, receiving a standing ovation from the studio audience.

"Wait a minute, Stephen," he said.

He then had his #PuberMe video screened, symbolically pushing the campaign total to $1 million.