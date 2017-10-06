NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann's feud has possibly reached its boiling point, a month before the season 10 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

NeNe called her co-star and her daughter Brielle Biermann "racist" after the latter posted on Snapchat a video that appears to mock the cleanliness of NeNe's home. The footage was taken during a party at the cast member's house and shows Brielle appearing disgusted by a large black insect that appears to be an ant crawling in a bathroom.

NeNe reposted Brielle's video on her Instagram, writing, "@briellebiermann We don't have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p---y! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f--king wit me and mine!"

"Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake t-tties and fake ass," she continued, then called Kim "trashy."

"My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn't even give a compliment," NeNe wrote. "You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty you better run yo ass back to a child's place #youwannaactgrown?"

NeNe had alluded to the insect video on Wednesday, writing in a cryptic post, "On the way back to the A, I fell asleep thinking about how imma live in my ROACH infested brand new home," she shared. "#jealousprejudicebitch #disgusting #howlowwillyougo #ohithoughtyoudidntseeme #pottymouthtrashychildren #learnedbehavior #donteverspeaktome #thisiswhyiwouldntdoashowwithyou #youwillneverwinthis #blackpeopleneedtostopsupportingtheprejudice."

"This started because apparently Nene was talking negatively about Kim on the cast trip and it got back to Kim," a source had told E! News. "They've had this video with roaches in it and because of what they'd heard about the cast trip, Brielle released it."