Aaron Carter Leaves Rehab Earlier Than Expected—Find Out Why

It's been a rough few months for Carter.

In September, the singer was involved in a car accident that left him with an injured nose and a totaled BMW. That same month he received three welfare visits from the police within 24 hours. The visits came after an anonymous caller claimed the child star had attempted to buy a gun and had made threats of harm against family members and others. Police also responded an anonymous call claiming there had been a suicide threat involving Carter. Although, authorities did not make contact with the singer and police documents suggested that everything was OK.

In addition to these incidents, Carter was arrested in July on suspicion of driving under the influence and pot possession. The singer had been arrested for possession of at least two ounces of marijuana back in 2008 and had spent a month in rehab to treat addiction issues in 2011.

On a September episode of The Doctors, host Travis Lane Stork read the results of a drug test Carter took as the singer sat next to him.

"Cocaine was negative, meth was negative, THC aka marijuana was positive," Stork said. "Benzodiazepines, Xanax for instance...positive, it was also positive for opiates, hydrocodone."

The host then explained to Carter that this combination could lead to accidental death. He also made clear that Carter denied being on illicit drugs.