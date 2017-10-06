Listen up, country music fans!

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw will release their first-ever album together, The Rest of Our Life, on Nov. 17. The two Grammy-winning artists announced the news on Oct. 6, their 21st wedding anniversary.

The new album contains 11 songs, and country's "It" couple has already given fans a small sampling of their new music. In addition to announcing the new album, McGraw and Hill dropped their new single "The Rest of Our Life" along with a corresponding music video. But if you want to see the music video, you need to watch soon. It's available only on Amazon Music Unlimited for the next 48 hours.