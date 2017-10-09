Make way for the CW's newest badass lady!

Christina Ochoa joins the ranks with tonight's premiere of Valor, a military drama about conspiracies, love triangles, and a helicopter named Adele (who sometimes goes rolling in the deep).

Ochoa plays Nora Madani, the first female helicopter pilot in an elite special opps unit called the Night Raiders, co-pilot to Captain Leland Gallow, played by Matt Barr. As the pilot starts, they recently went on a mission that went badly, resulting in a couple of their men getting captured and Nora getting injured, which she has had a tough time recovering from—physically, mentally, and in the eyes of the rest of her squad.

"As a woman in this position, her struggles sometimes come with the fact that she can't afford to make the mistakes that sometimes a man is forgiven for, because any excuse to kind of undermine her role, if she is a pioneer in that situation, you know, it's ammo," Ochoa told us on the set of the series.