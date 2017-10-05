It's official. There's a Fast and Furious spinoff speeding into theaters.
One day after Universal Pictures announced Fast and Furious 9 would hit theaters one year later than expected on April 20, 2020, a new announcement has been made in regards to a standalone flick starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham.
The project is slated for July 26, 2019 release, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
We'd imagine there's one star of the wildly popular franchise that has something to say about the Fast spinoff and that someone is Tyrese Gibson. In September, Gibson pleaded with Johnson to delay a spinoff because he thought its original release date would compete with F9.
"If you move forward with that #Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter," Gibson wrote on social media. "I don't wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about. I'm on your timeline cause you're not responding to my text messages – #FastFamily is just that a family... We don't fly solo."
And then today, Gibson returned to Instagram to criticize his co-star for postponing F9.
"#PSA," he began the post, "Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU - And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post."
He continued, "Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah..... it's about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic."
Johnson has yet to respond publicly to Gibson's choice words. Let us know in the comments, are you looking forward to the Fast and Furious spinoff?
