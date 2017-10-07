Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic-Approved Dresses for Fall

You know what the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic is, don't you?

Basically, it's a fancypants outdoor event complete with hot polo players, horses and tons of flowing champagne. It's an all-around good time and the next one just so happens to be next Sunday, October 14th in Los Angeles. Celebs, socialites and yes, regular people, too are sure to turn up and, boy, do they dress for the occasion.

But just because you might not have a ticket or even be local, you're going want to get in on the dress code.