Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic-Approved Dresses for Fall

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Blac Chyna, BET Hip Hop Awards 2017

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Rihanna, Denim

Why Rihanna Is the Reigning Queen of the Canadian Tuxedo

Dan Gheesling, Chelsea Gheesling

Big Brother Winner Dan Gheesling and Wife Chelsea Expecting Baby No. 2

Branded: Polo Dresses

Veuve Clicquot

You know what the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic is, don't you?

Basically, it's a fancypants outdoor event complete with hot polo players, horses and tons of flowing champagne. It's an all-around good time and the next one just so happens to be next Sunday, October 14th in Los Angeles. Celebs, socialites and yes, regular people, too are sure to turn up and, boy, do they dress for the occasion.

But just because you might not have a ticket or even be local, you're going want to get in on the dress code.

Think high tea attire, but in a modern, cool girl way. That means daytime dresses—anything from long and flowy to short and sweet.

Branded: Polo Dresses

L'Academie

L'Academie The Maxi Shirt Dress, $218

Branded: Polo Dresses

Topshop

Topshop Stripe Displaced Wrap Dress, $80

Branded: Polo Dresses

Nicholas

Nicholas Octavia Lace Pencil Dress, $695

Article continues below

Branded: Polo Dresses

Faithful the Brand

Faithful the Brand Majorca Maxi, $155

Branded: Polo Dresses

Misha

Misha White Asymmetrical Cocktail Dress, $235

Branded: Polo Dresses

Alice + Olivia

Alice + Olivia Lessie Pussy-Bow Ruffled Fil Coupé Chiffon Maxi Dress, $695

Article continues below

Branded: Polo Dresses

Saloni

Saloni Cece Ruffle Floral Mini Dress, $525

Branded: Polo Dresses

Saylor

Saylor Brooke Pleated Floral Dress, $178

Branded: Polo Dresses

Raoul

Raoul Dallas Wrap-Effect Tiered Cady Dress, $223

Article continues below

Branded: Polo Dresses

Zimmermann

Zimmermann Folly Flutter Dress, $850

Branded: Polo Dresses

Flynn Skye

Flynn Skye Bardot Maxi Dress, $198

Branded: Polo Dresses

Topshop

Topshop Floral Print Lace Tiered Camisole Dress by Glamorous Petite, $76

Article continues below

Branded: Polo Dresses

Topshop

Topshop Washed Check Frill Mini Dress, $75

Branded: Polo Dresses

Topshop

Topshop Petite Lace Strap Back Slip Dress, $95

Branded: Polo Dresses

Maje

Maje Reja Pleated Cotton-Blend Bouclé-Tweed Mini Dress, $178

Article continues below

Branded: Polo Dresses

Tiare Hawaii

Tiare Hawaii Hollie Off the Shoulder Maxi, $120

Branded: Polo Dresses

Elizabeth and James

Elizabeth and James Sonya Crepe Mini Dress, $165

Branded: Polo Dresses

Cinq a Sept

Cinq a Sept Lotus Gathered Floral-Print Silk-Georgette Mini Dress, $192

Article continues below

Branded: Polo Dresses

Milly

Milly Printed Cotton-Blend Dress, $192

Branded: Polo Dresses

Tularosa

Tularosa Maddy Wrap Dress, $178

Branded: Polo Dresses

Iris and Ink

Iris and Ink Alice Pleated Two-Tone Ribbed-Knit Dress, $220

Article continues below

Branded: Polo Dresses

Ella Moon

Ella Moon Summer Breeze Maxi Dress, $90

Trust: These printed frocks will be well worn for any semi-formal occasion you have coming up this fall.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.