Inside Bachelor in Paradise Stars Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk's Relationship

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Fergie

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lionel Richie "Scared" of Sofia Richie's Relationship

Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk's Cutest Pics

Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk

Instagram

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk continue to bless our Instagram feeds with seriously cute pics.

The duo, who met and started a romance on this summer's Bachelor in Paradise, are still going strong, according to their social media pages! After filming for the reality show ended for the season, Raven and Adam continued to post about each other and their relationship seems to be getting serious. The couple was recently in San Francisco together, Raven's first time in the city. In celebration, Adam did something super sweet for his lady love.

Photos

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk's Cutest Pics

Take a look below to find out what Adam just did for Raven and see more of the couple's cutest pics together!

Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk

Instagram

"Radam"

Adam posted this cute pic on Instagram back in September and mentioned that he liked the sound of their couple name. "Radam kinda has a good ring to it," he captioned the photo. 

Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk

Instagram

#TBT

Adam shared this throwback photo with Raven from this summer when they were filming Bachelor in Paradise. "She poured her heart out, and I had it on the rocks #tbt," he wrote alongside the pic.

Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk

Instagram

PDA Cuties

How cute are these pics Raven posted to Instagram?

Article continues below

Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk

Instagram

Cheeky!

Raven shared this pic with her followers from the Dominican Republic. She captioned the pic, "This was right after @adam_gottschalk told me he was lucky to have me... then we went & danced all night."

Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk

Instagram

Meeting More of the Family

After meeting Raven's parents during the Bachelor in Paradise reunion taping, Adam met more of her relatives in September. "Adam's meeting the family one little cousin at a time!" Raven shared alongside this sweet pic on Instagram.

Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk

Instagram

Matching Duo

Raven and Adam sported matching hats while at Malibu Wine Safaris together.

Article continues below

Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk

Instagram

Don't Rain on Their Parade

Raven shared this pic of her and Adam in his hometown of Dallas. "The rain didn't stop us from having fun," she wrote.

Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk

Instagram

"My Ride or Die"

The duo took a selfie while together in San Francisco. "My ride or die," she captioned the pic.

Raven Gates, Adam Gottschalk

Instagram

Seriously Sweet

During Raven's first time in San Francisco, Adam rented a motorcycle and took her sightseeing!

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bachelor in Paradise , Couples , Top Stories , VG
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.