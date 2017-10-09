Music, men and money: these ladies have it all!

In this just-released supertease for E!'s newest series The Platinum Life, season one promises lots of glitz and glamor for the women behind some of music's biggest stars.

"Being engaged to Miguel is fun as f--k!" Nazanin Mandi admits in the clip.

Meanwhile, Shantel Jackson just wants her man to propose. "I think I want to look at engagement rings," she admits, adding, "Of course I want to be married to Nelly."

Lola Monroe is focused on her big career comeback. "I don't have no room for error," Lola says. "This is a new direction in my life and it will not be easy."